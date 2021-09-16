QS Virtual MBA Event - USA West

Personal Meetings Expo

About the Event

The QS Virtual MBA Event is a unique opportunity to meet online with admissions representatives and get all of your MBA-related questions answered.  

After registering, we’ll use your resume to match you with the business schools that best suit your experience and ambitions. You’ll get a schedule of 25-minute Zoom meetings with admissions representatives and up to five of your peers, all for free. 

What's On

Personal Meetings

Attend 25-minute virtual meetings with admissions representatives

Scholarship Opportunities

Gain access to a pool of scholarships worth $5.8 million USD

Virtual Resume Review

Get your resume professionally reviewed after attending the event

Participating Business Schools

School of Management, Fudan University
China Mainland
IE Business School
Spain
IESE Business School
Spain
London Business School
United Kingdom
University of Edinburgh Business School Scotland
United Kingdom

Testimonials

Thank you for hosting this event. I will be on the lookout for similar events in different locations. I was able to get information I didn’t have access to online or before meeting the representatives.



Jessica Kowalski
The alumni were a great part of the experience.



Andre Taplin
I would like to be an organizer of the QS events as I was really impressed with the impact it has on students and universities.



Sanjeev Patra
