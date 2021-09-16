The date and time shown are based on your current location.
QS Virtual MBA Event - USA West
Meet Top Business Schools Online
About the Event
The QS Virtual MBA Event is a unique opportunity to meet online with admissions representatives and get all of your MBA-related questions answered.
After registering, we’ll use your resume to match you with the business schools that best suit your experience and ambitions. You’ll get a schedule of 25-minute Zoom meetings with admissions representatives and up to five of your peers, all for free.
What's On
Personal Meetings
Attend 25-minute virtual meetings with admissions representatives
Scholarship Opportunities
Gain access to a pool of scholarships worth $5.8 million USD
Virtual Resume Review
Get your resume professionally reviewed after attending the event
Participating Business Schools
School of Management, Fudan University
China Mainland
IE Business School
Spain
IESE Business School
Spain
London Business School
United Kingdom
University of Edinburgh Business School Scotland
United Kingdom
American University, Kogod School of Business
United States
Boston University - Questrom School of Business
United States
Carnegie Mellon University - Tepper School of Business
United States
Emory University- Goizueta Business School
United States
John Hopkins University, Carey Business School
United States
Johnson Cornell Tech MBA
United States
Penn State University - Smeal College of Business
United States
SMU - Cox School of Business
United States
University of California, Irvine-Merage School
United States
University of Georgia - Terry MBA Program
United States
University of Maryland, Robert H. Smith School of Business
United States
University of Notre Dame, Mendoza College of Business
United States
University of Rochester, Simon Business School
United States
University of South Carolina, Darla Moore School of Business
United States
University of Southern California - Marshall School of Business
United States
University of Wisconsin- Madison School of Business
United States
Washington University - Olin Business School
United States
Testimonials
Thank you for hosting this event. I will be on the lookout for similar events in different locations. I was able to get information I didn’t have access to online or before meeting the representatives.
Jessica Kowalski
The alumni were a great part of the experience.
Andre Taplin
I would like to be an organizer of the QS events as I was really impressed with the impact it has on students and universities.